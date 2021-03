A BSF jawan was killed and four were injured in an incident during firing practice. The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Lathi firing range in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

The deceased BSF soldier is identified as Satish Kumar. The BSF officials informed that a “premature blast” in the muzzle of a gun resulted in splinter injuries to five BBSF personnel taking part in firing practice. The injured were rushed to a hospital and are under treatment.