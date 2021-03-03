Check here what the “Ex-Srilankan spinner Suraj Randiv” does in Australia for drab routines

Randiv, an Ex-Sri Lankan and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player has headed his life in a new direction to meet his daily needs. Randiv, an offspinner of Sri Lanka’s final eleven in the 2011 World Cup final match is now in his new role of a bus driver in Australia. He works with other two former cricketers from Zimbabwe, Waddington Mwayenga, and another Ex Sri Lankan player Chinthaka Namaste who have previously migrated to Melbourne (Australia) to work as bus drivers.

The 36-year-old has played 12 Tests, 31 ODIs, and 7 T20Is representing his country. He has taken 36 wickets in ODIs, 43 wickets in Tests, and a five-wicket haul in a test and one-day match.Randiv has also played in 2 seasons of IPL, representing CSK, and bagged 6 wickets in 8 games. As he is not ready to leave sports, currently he plays as a net bowler to support the Australian batsmen against spin before the Border-Gavaskar series 2