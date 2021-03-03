Covid-19 Update: 2692 coronavirus cases reported in UAE

2692 new coronavirus cases along with 1589 new recoveries and 16 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases in UAE has surged to 399,463. In this 385,587 people were recovered from the infection. The death toll has reached at 1269. At present there are 12,607 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 218,351 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 31.2 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Dubai has expanded its Covid-19 vaccination campaign. It will now include residents aged over 40 years with Dubai-issued visas; and some categories of people from other Emirates and Gulf nationals.