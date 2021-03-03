‘Cultural visa’; Dubai to issue 10-year visas to artists….

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (DCAA) is set to issue cultural visas to artists from around the world. The project is called ‘Cultural Visa’. In 2019, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the world’s first such initiative.

It’s part of an effort to transform Dubai into a center of genius and creativity. To maximize the participation of writers and artists in the Emirate and in its development process. The move also aims to enhance the role of Dubai’s cultural and creative spheres.

It has so far received 261 cultural visa applications from individuals from 46 countries. A total of 120 applicants met the criteria. Most of these applicants have been issued visas. The procedures for the rest are in progress.