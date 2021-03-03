Dale Steyn says only money matters and cricket gets forgotten in IPL

South African pace spearhead Dale Steyn sends down a bouncer yesterday while on a talk with Cricket Pakistan.“I wanted some time off. I found that playing in these other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player. I think when you go to IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten. When you come to like a PSL or the Sri Lankan Premier League, for that matter, the cricket is important,” said Steyn.

Steyn went ahead and added,” I have only been here for a couple of days and I have had people in and out of my room, just wanting to know about where I have played and how I went about whereas, when I go to something like the IPL that gets forgotten and the main topic is how much money did you go for in this IPL? That’s just me being brutally honest. I wanted to stay away from that and really put more emphasis on playing and bringing good vibes to good cricket teams and tournaments I feel are worth it.”

Dale Steyn was a part of the pace bowling arsenal of the Virat Kohli- lead Royal Challengers Bangalore side in IPL 2020 but played only three matches picking up just a solitary wicket at an unimpressive economy rate of 11.40. He was truly off-colors and was finding it difficult to contain the rampaging batsmen. Steyn has an overall statistics of 95 IPL matches with 97 scalpings at an economy of 6.91. Dale Steyn’s comments don’t seem to have gone well with the Indian fans with several of them accusing the speedster of playing to the galleries.