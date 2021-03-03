Emergency a mistake but today’s India is strangling, says Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Emergency imposed by his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 was a “mistake” and “wrong”. Whereas he argued that the Congress had not attempted to capture the country’s institutional framework which is what happening now. He also compared today’s India today with that of Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“There is now one big mother institution called the RSS that is penetrating all Indian institutions. There is not a single one which is not under attack…The judiciary, the press, the bureaucracy, Election Commission… every single institution is systematically being filled by people who have a particular ideology and belong to a certain institution. I would not say eroding, I would say strangling” Rahul said.

He added that he always used to wonder on “how does a (Hosni) Mubarak win an election with 97 per cent of the vote.” He further said that the crony capitalists figured out the RSS is a sort of institution that can be used to capture the political system.