Five guarantees; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promises law to nullify CAA

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announces five “guarantees” including a law to nullify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, if the party is voted to power.

Besides the law to nullify the CAA, Priyanka promised matters which include five lakh government jobs, raising the wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers. “The BJP has attacked the very existence of Assam. They are waging a war against it… They had said before elections that CAA will not be implemented, but they did. They have spoken about the CAA all across the country, but here in Assam, they did not have the courage to talk about CAA” Priyanka said at the rally in Tezpur.

She said that when Assam Accord was signed by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, its sole aim was to protect Assam’s culture and not let the Centre dictate anything to Assam. She condemned BJP saying that it has done the exact opposite of that in the last five years.

She slammed at BJP saying the party makes promises but never fulfils them. “They said they will protect ‘jati, mati and bheti’ (community, land and hearth) of Assam. They said CAA will not be implemented. They said provisions of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord will be implemented… You trusted them and gave them your votes… After winning elections, they passed CAA. Now when they come to you again, they will again make tall promises,” she said.

“Whenever you have struggled, the country’s PM has not visited you… You suffered in lockdown and there were floods also then, but the PM did not come to visit you. He did not announce it to be a national disaster”Priyanka said targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.