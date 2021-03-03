Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had surged against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts the weakening of US dollar in the international market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.26 against the US dollar. During trading the Indian rupee oscillated between a high of 72.71 and a low of 73.26.

The Indian rupee finally settled at 72.72 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 65 paise over its previous closing. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.37 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar ’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12 percent to 90.67.