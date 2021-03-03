Gujarat; Local bodies all for BJP; Routs Congress

The BJP swept the elections to district panchayats, taluk panchayats and municipalities, days after its win in elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, defeating the major rival Congress.

BJP claimed success in all 31 district panchayats, about 200 of 231 taluk panchayats and 75 of 81 municipalities which went to polls. While the Congress, which made significant victory in 2015 couldn’t do this time better.

Taking responsibility for the debacle, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Paresh Dhanani resigned from their posts. A Congress MLA and family members of five other party MLAs were among those defeated. BJP won 800 of the 980 seats in 31 district panchayats while the Congress managed to get only 169 seats.

“Results of the Nagar Palika, Taluka Panchayat and District Panchayat polls across Gujarat give a crystal clear message — Gujarat is firmly with the BJP’s agenda of development and good governance. I bow to the people of Gujarat for the unwavering faith and affection towards BJP” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“BJP’s saffron flag now flies high in the elections of panchayats and nagarpalikas in Gujarat. Earlier, there was speculation that the BJP has presence in cities but will not get votes/seats in villages. But we have got even better results than in cities. At some places, we are winning entire nagarpalikas” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told.