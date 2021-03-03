Gulf country to re-open mosques for prayers

A gulf country had decided to re-open mosques in the country for prayers. Bahrain has announced the decision. The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has announced that all the mosques across the country will re-open for the fajr (dawn), dhuhr (noon) and asr (afternoon) prayers starting from Thursday.

The decision was taken based on the recommendations of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and the National Medical taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVD-19) and following consultations with the Sunni and Jaafari endowments.

Congregational and Friday prayers were suspended in Bahrain on March 28. Fajr prayers were allowed back in mosques on August 28, Dhuhr on November 1 and Asr on December 6. However, prayers and religious events at mosques were suspended on February 11.