Harassment; IPS Officer lists allegations against TN Spl DGP

Woman IPS officer who have recently complained about Tamil Nadu Special DGP’s misbehaviour lists allegations against him. The allegations include several attempts to hold her hand and kiss her, made her sign, sent a strike force to stop her vehicle on the Trichy-Chennai highway and called her father-in-law for a compromise.

The Madras High Court took suo motu notice of the alleged harassment. The court is directly monitoring the case probed by the CB-CID. The court imposed restrictions on the media against naming both the woman police officer and the accused Special DGP.

The senior woman IPS officer was on “bandobust duty” in Karur district as part of the state Chief Minister’s visit on February 21. As the CM’s speech was in progress, the Special DGP told her she may accompany him in his vehicle to the next place where CM was to hold meetings. Meanwhile the victim officer informed her Personal Security Officer (PSO) to follow the Special DGP’s vehicle in which she was travelling.

During their journey, the Special DGP offered her snacks kept in his car and gave her a pillow for headrest. He asked her to sing a song. She sang upon his insistence. Sitting to her left, he extended his right hand and asked for her hand. She thought it was for a handshake but he insisted for the other hand, and held on to her hand.

The complaint said he then sang “for about 20 minutes”. He lifted her hand and kissed. She told him she “wasn’t comfortable.” “He smiled and let go of it” and later he tried to catch hold of her hand again, upon which she said she “wasn’t comfortable and it was inappropriate.”

He also showed a picture of hers clicked during his earlier visit to her work place. Before she got down from his vehicle, he made one more attempt to hold her hand.

The victim lodged her first complaint to the head of the police force in Chennai a day after the incident.