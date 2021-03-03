ICC nominates Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root, Kyle Mayers for the ‘Player of the Month’ honour.

Considering the extraordinary performance of Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, England captain Joe Root, and the West Indian batsman Kyle Mayers, International Cricket Council has nominated the 3 men for the ‘Player of the Month’ award. Ashwin has marked an exceptional performance during the month of February by scoring 106 in India’s second Test victory at Chennai and plucked his 400th Test wicket at Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the English skipper Joe root has scored 218 runs at an average of 55.5 and also added 6 wickets to his account. The West Indies batsman Mayers, in his debut test match against Bangladesh, has to lead the team to triumph with his score of 210 not out. The English women teammates, Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver along with Brooke Halliday of New Zealand were nominated for the award in the women’s section.