ICC released its T20 International rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest T20 rankings . Dawid Malan of England is in the top of the list of batsmen with 915 points. Indian batsman KL Rahul is in the second position with 816 points. In the ranking of bowlers, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan is in the top of the list with 736 points.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with 801 points moved up one place to third. Aaron Finch of Australia has go down to 4th position with 788 points. Van der Dussen of South Africa move one position up and reached at 5th position with 700 point. Indian skipper n Virat Kohli gained one spot to be at sixth with 697 points.

No Indian bowlers were included in the list of bowlers.