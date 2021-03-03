Image of an elephant wearing pants and shirt goes viral on social media

New Delhi: An image of an elephant wearing pants, shirt, and a belt is going viral on Internet now. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared the picture on Twitter. Wearing a purple shirt, white pants, and a black belt, the elephant walks majestically along the road. Anand Mahindra shared the picture with the caption ‘Incredible India. Ele-Pant…’.

The image received over 3,000 likes within minutes of being shared. Social media users are enjoying this post a lot and in the comment section, people are making a lot of fun comments. The comments section is filled with hilarious lines as social media users enjoyed his post. “Looks like he is wearing distressed jeans…quite a trendy one,” a user said. Another comment reads, “Pants for elephant and lungi for mahout.”