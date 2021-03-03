Indian Men’s hockey team draws against Germany

In hockey, Indian men’s’ team had drew against hosts Germany 1-1 in the second game of India’s four-match European tour. For India Jarmanpreet Singh scored the goal. Germany equalized by converting a penalty corner in to goal. Martin Haner scored the equalizer goal for the hosts.

India has beat Germany y 6-1 in the first match on Sunday. This was the first international match of the Indian team in the last 12 months. India will face Great Britain on coming Saturday and Monday at Antwerp in Belgium.

Earlier today, Indian women’s team lost to Germany 2-0 in the third game in Dusseldorf. The hosts are leading 3-0 in the four-match series. The Indian Women will take on Germany in their fourth match tomorrow.