Kerala CM’s son-in-law PA Mohamed Riyas remanded for 14 days

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law and the Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPM) leader PA Mohamed Riyas is remanded for 14 days by a Kozhikode court in connection with a case for protesting against Air India for cancellation of flights and increase in airfares. TV Rajesh and KK Dinesh are the others remanded with him.

Riyas is the national president of the party’s youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Rajesh is a two-time legislator from Kannur district and had launched the protest against Air India in 2009. KK Dinesh is a DYFI leader.

The case was registered in 2009 against the CPM leaders for protesting against Air India in Kozhikode. The leaders obtained bail in the case. They had approached the court for bail again after the expiry of the bail period. However, the court remanded them.