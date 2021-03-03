Know about the Japanese man ,’who stole a chair from assistant commissioner’s office

Japan is famous for a populace that is clever and has unique solutions having pioneered many technical advancements. A 31-year-old Japanese man stole a plastic chair from the office of the JC Nagar assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in RT Nagar past Saturday midnight and took pictures of the incident. Hirotoshi Tanaka, a Japanese student had come to Bengaluru in 2019 to learn English. Later, a ‘false’ case was filed against him. The high court quashed the FIR against him, but the FRRO (Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office) set February 28 as the deadline for him to leave India.

Tanaka, the son of a retired Japanese cop is now demanding that the cops arrest him, but police are yet to file a complaint. A spokesperson of the Japanese Consulate-General said, “We are aware Tanaka is a Japanese national who is staying here. As the matter pertains to the individual himself, we would like to refrain from commenting.”

After landing in Bengaluru, Tanaka had a dispute with a man and allegedly assaulted him. He was asked to write a formal apology, and police allegedly demanded money from him to conclude the proceedings. A week later, an FIR was registered against him and police arrested him. He spends 10 days at Parappana Agrahara central prison and was released on bail.

Tanaka approached the high court, which quashed the case against him in November 2020. Tanaka could have joined his parents in Tokyo in early March 2020 but for the case. The criminal case against him prevented his going back. “I’ve borrowed money from friends and live in a hostel in BTM Layout,” he says. However, Tanaka had other plans. It was not just about getting a clean chit from the court but to show he turned out to be the victim in the episode.

He had filed a complaint before Karnataka State Human Rights Commission against the RT Nagar police sub-inspector Hanumantharayappa for trying to extract the bribe. “I could have got back to my country after the high court quashed the case. But I want to fight the human rights case and showcase the original colors of this corrupt officer and show why the cops labeled a ‘criminal’,” he says. .He also wants the police department to bear all the expenses and to punish the corrupt official involved.