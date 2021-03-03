Maju Varghese, an Indian American becomes Deputy Assistant to American President Joe Biden

Maju Varghese, an Indian American has been appointed as the Deputy Assistant to American President Joe Biden. He has also been appointed as the Director of the White House Military Office (WHMO). WHMO provides military support for White House functions including food service Presidential transportation, medical support, and emergency medical services, and hospitality services.

A lawyer by profession, Mr. Maju Varghese, was the CEO of the Biden Campaign during this Presidential election. He has also served as the executive director of the inaugural committee for the swearing-in ceremony of Biden.

The primaries, the general, the inaugural. Grateful for the journey, for great teammates and the history we made together. Honored to serve the country and the President. Proud to walk through those gates again and to take my family, their story and their hopes with me. ?? pic.twitter.com/WrfAX0WNf1 — Maju Varghese (@moojv77) March 2, 2021

This is his second turn in the White House. He has worked in various positions during the tenure of former President Barack Obama. He served as the Special Assistant to the President for Management and Administration

After graduating in law, he also took degrees in Political Science and Economics from Massachusetts University. Maju’s parents Mathew and Saroja migrated to the US from Thiruvalla, Kerala. His wife Julie is a Policy Expert and they have a son, Evan.