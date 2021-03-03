Massive fire breaks out at a godown

A massive fire has broke out at a godown in the Bibvewadi area of Pune on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was extinguished by six fire tenders. No casualty or injury has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

As per reports, the fire broke out at the godown of Trimurti Decorators. The fire has even damaged adjacent buildings and homes.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out a godown in Bibvewadi area of Pune. Six fire engines rushed to the spot, fire is now under control. No casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/74XYOOH31m — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Earlier in the morning a fire was reported in a building near the Madrasi Ganapati temple in Pune’s Rasta Peth. Three apartments and two shops were also damaged in the fire. The fire was brought under control in two hours after at least six fire tenders. No casualty or injuries were reported.