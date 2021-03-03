DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Massive fire breaks out at a godown

Mar 3, 2021, 06:22 pm IST

A massive fire has broke out at a godown in the Bibvewadi area of Pune on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was extinguished by six fire tenders. No casualty  or  injury has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

As per reports, the fire broke out at the godown of Trimurti Decorators. The fire has  even damaged adjacent buildings and homes.

Earlier in the morning a fire was reported in a building near the Madrasi Ganapati temple in Pune’s Rasta Peth. Three apartments and two shops were also damaged in the fire.  The fire was brought under control in two hours after at least six fire tenders.  No casualty or injuries were reported.

