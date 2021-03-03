Miss India Runner up Manya says modelling was never her dream

The success story of 19-year-old Miss India Runner up Manya from Uttar Pradesh has inspired many. Her father an autorickshaw driver and mother who works as a hairdresser, has been in the news for a long time. She was an inspiration for many girls. But in an interview, Manya said that modeling was not her dream.

“Modelling was never an option for me. I entered the fashion world because I wanted to groom myself. At the same time, I was well aware that I would not be able to afford the grooming classes. Learning happened by observing people and going for auditions. I knew that if I could work on my body language and personality and carry myself as models do, the Miss India pageant could be cracked,” says Manya, 19, summing up her short yet significant journey of struggle.