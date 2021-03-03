More private hospitals to act as Covid-19 Vaccination centres

Since the second phase of vaccination has started in India, reports were coming up regarding the overcrowding in many hospitals. This has forced the govt to extend the reach of vaccination to more private hospitals, even those that are not enlisted under health insurance schemes.



The center has added that the hospitals can fix the vaccination sessions in concert with the state governments. And it is not obligatory to limit the vaccination session to 5 pm. Moreover, the govt has asked the state and the hospitals to “open the vaccination slots for 15 days to a month”. In a meeting on Tuesday presided by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan along with Dr. Ram S Sharma has instructed the state governments to enlist all the private hospitals to widen the availability of vaccines all over India.