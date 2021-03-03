Neera Tanden withdraws nomination; first-high profile defeat of Biden’s nominee

Indian-American Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, after the ruling party and the administration failed to get enough votes in the Senate to secure her confirmation. Neera had been going through a tough time where she struggled for the confirmation of her nomination over her past Twitter outbursts against several lawmakers.

Biden has accepted her withdrawal. He said that Neera will be brought in the administration in some other capacity. And this withdrawal is the first high-profile defeat of one of Biden’s nominees. Eleven of the 23 Cabinet nominees requiring Senate approval have been confirmed.

“I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget. I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work,” Biden said.

Tanden in a letter to Biden wrote that it has been an honour to be considered for this role and for the faith placed in her. “I appreciate how hard you and your team at the White House has worked to win my confirmation. Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities,” Neera said in her letter.