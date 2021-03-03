No end to crimes; 12-year-old missing girl found dead in UP

Uttar Pradesh is waking up everyday to shocking news and there seems no end to crimes, specifically that against children and women. A 12-year-old girl, who went missing six days back, has been found dead in Bulandshahr district.

The girl went missing on February 25 when she was working with her family in a field. When the family returned to the same spot in the field, there was no girl. But they found a man who was drunk. The family searched the girl for the next three days and approached the police on February 28. Police began investigation and found her body buried in a pit near the home of a villager, who is now absconding.

“The parents had filed a missing person’s complaint on February 28. She was working in the fields with her mother and two sisters about 100 metres from the house where her body was recovered. She left for home to drink water. But when she did not return, her sisters called out for her, but there was no response. The family assumed she had gone home and went back to work in the fields. However, later they did not find her there and started searching for her,” said Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh.