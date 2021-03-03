OMG! Man proposes to his girlfriend while Skydiving. Know what happened later

A marriage proposal is the first step towards a marriage that is said to take place in heaven. That is why almost everyone tries to make this day, time, and occasion special. This is something that some people need a lot of planning for. American rapper Kanye West has proposed to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian by renting an entire stadium.

But a man named Ray proposes to his girlfriend while sky diving. Wingmanskydive shared the video of the man proposing to his girlfriend while skydiving on Instagram. The clip starts with Ray skydiving with his girlfriend Katie. As the couple descends towards the ground, Ray shows the camera that he is holding a ring in between his teeth to pop the question to Katie. At the end of the video, Katie says yes to his proposal. The video has garnered over 3,200 likes and is gaining attention on Instagram.