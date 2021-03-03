Phantom films; Income Tax dept. raids houses of Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl and Taapsee Pannu

In connection with Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s production house Phantom Films, the Income Tax Department has raided the houses of Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and the leading Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu. Simultaneous raids are being held in 20 other locations apart from the residences of these celebrities in Mumbai and Pune. Tax evasion is the reason cited by the Income Tax department for conducting the raids.

“Political people are bound to politicise the whole operation. But I-T department official must see to it that people do not see believing that they are not being selective in raiding,” Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon said.

Taapsee had announced on social media platform Instagram that she was reuniting with her ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati for Kashyap’s upcoming thriller ‘Dobaaraa’. She made the announcement on the first anniversary of ‘Thappad’ on February 28 by posting a candid picture of the two from the film.

“My last of the #DobaaraaSeries because some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some unfinished business in ‘Thappad’ so this is a chance to mend his mistake @pavailgulati. Today exactly after one year of #Thappad I can only hope he doesn’t lose the woman #Dobaaraa PS- let’s see in which parallel universe we were meant to be,” Taapsee posted.