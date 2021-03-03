Proposal refused; man enters flat and stabs 29-year-old-woman techie

It’s high time to normalise proposal rejections like the marriage proposals. But unfortunately what happens here is the dangerous normalising of incidents where jilted lovers murder their loved ones. And please stop calling it love because taking one’s life away is not love.

A 29-year-old woman software engineer was stabbed allegedly by a jilted lover at her house in Telangana capital Hyderabad. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident.

The accused is identified as Salman Shahrukh. Salman was angry with the victim as she rejected his proposal. The accused was known to the woman for over two years. The incident took place at Laxmi Nagar Colony under the jurisdiction of Narsingi police station in Cyberabad area.

Prior to the incident, the woman had filed a complaint of harassment against the man. But the police didn’t take any actions.

Salman filled with anger planned to murder the woman. He entered woman’s flat after scaling the apartment’s wall. He stabbed her on chest and abdomen. It is reported that she has overcome the critical stage but is still is suffering from serious injuries.

The accused has been arrested by the police.