SBI announces Yono Shopping Offers: Check details here

SBI Yono announces shopping offers in March after February. The Yono Super Savings Days Carnival takes place from March 4th to 7th. Discounts and cashback are available when shopping on various sites through the Yono app, SBI’s banking and lifestyle platform.

Offers were in Travel, Hospitality, Health, Apparels, and Online Shopping. The offers have been announced to benefit 3.6 crore customers. The first edition of Super Savings Days was held from February 4 to 7. SBI has announced the second edition in March as well due to the overwhelming response from customers. “There has been a significant jump in traction and increase in the transaction volumes during the first edition,” the bank said in a statement.