Several killed as passenger plane crashes near airstrip

Several people were killed as a passenger plane has crashed after its takeoff at an airstrip. The planed crashed in Jonglei state in South Sudan. As per latest reports, at least 10 people including two pilots were killed in the accident.

The government authorities informed that there 24 passengers in the flight. A HK-4274 flight owned by South Sudan Supreme Airlines has met with the accident. The plane reportedly went down immediately after taking off around 5pm local time.

“It was with great shock and horror to receive the news of the plane crash (HK-4274) of South Sudan Supreme Airline that happened today the 2nd day of March 2021 at around 5.05 PM at Pieri Airstrip,” said Denay Jock Chagor, Governor of Jonglei.