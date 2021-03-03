Sex tape leaked; Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi calls the video ‘fake’

It was a few hours back a video of Karnataka Cabinet Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was aired in television news channels. The purported video showed him in a compromising position with a woman. In response to the matter, the BJP leader claimed that the video was “fake”. He also said that he will quit politics if proven guilty.

“It’s a fake video. I don’t even know the woman and the complainant. I was in Mysuru and went to Chamundeshwari Temple. I do not even know what that video is about because I never spoke to that woman. I am going to meet my high command to convey a clarification about the alleged video. I will resign from my MLA post and quit politics if these allegations are proven against me. It is a serious allegation against me. I have spoken to the Chief Minister and I will also seek action against the culprits. A thorough investigation must be conducted into this issue,” Jarkiholi told.

The alleged CD was released by activist Dinesh Kallahalli after he filed a complaint with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. The sex tape has rocked the Karnataka government that was formed by the BJP after the fall of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress alliance government barely two years ago. However, many leaders are of the opinion that the CD released at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party is busy with the elections in four states and one Union Terrritory, should be taken seriously.

Karnataka is also preparing for by-elections to the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and bypolls to the Maski and Sindagi Assembly seats in Bidar district. Jarkiholi is a BJP MLA from Gokak in Karnataka and is also the party in-charge for Belagavi. The congress workers protested on streets over the alleged sex tape and demanded Jarkiholi’s arrest.