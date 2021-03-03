Sex tape leaked; Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi submits resignation

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi submitted his resignation. His resignation comes after when a sex tape that showed Ramesh Jarkiholi getting intimate with an unidentified woman was aired by Kannada news channels.

A social activist, Dinesh Kalahalli filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru alleging that the woman in the video clips was enticed by the minister with the offer of a government job.

The CD featuring Ramesh Jarkiholi has come out just before the announcement of bypolls to the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant last year following the death from Covid-19 of Suresh Angadi, the then Minister of State for Railways in the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Jarkiholi is among four brothers who are active in Karnataka politics from the Belagavi region. In 2019, he had played a key role in engineering defections of 17 Congress and JDS MLAs to the BJP. This helped the BJP topple the Congress-JDS coalition government and come to power in July 2019.