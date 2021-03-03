“Shame on you Pinarayi government” ; Finance minister slams Kerala CM for the corrupt regime, Watch video!!!

Kochi: In a brutal verbal attack on CPM and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Government, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, questioned the Kerala Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) operations, which will drive the state into a debt pit.Smt.Sitharaman pointed out minister K.T Jaleel on the gold smuggling probe. She also asked whether any other government had such a corrupt cabinet with gold smugglers, drug dealers, and murderers?

She asked, “How can you call Kerala, “The god’s own country”, I request all of you to understand one thing, that, people who are making Kerala like this are celebrating “Hindu genocide”.She also asked the voters of Kerala to bring back the State to the culture which it is recognized for. ” let us draw back the rich cultural heritage which the State inherits from Adi Sankara, Ayyankali, Chattambi Swamikal, Sree Narayana Guru and Mannath Padmanabhan,” she said.

Sitharaman also said that under Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala has lost its name ‘Gods Own Country’. “What is happening here? It is a matter of concern. Violence is widespread in Kerala. Kerala has transformed into a ‘fundamentalist’s own country’. But the Government here is not bothered. The Congress party is not concerned. Both Congress and Left parties to satisfy the communal factors here,” she claimed.

Addressing BJP workers at the reception given to the ‘Vijaya Yatra’ led by BJP State president K Surendran at Tripunithura here, she said financial authorities are wondering how can the Kerala government arrive up with such a weak budget.”It is not a state Budget, but a KIIFB budget. It was mentioned that everything, every project will be managed under KIIFB. What is this organization? Even the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has criticized KIIFB. If this is what they mean by budget making, then Kerala is falling into a debt trap,” said the Finance Minister.

“Prime minister Narendra Modi never discriminated against Kerala as the state doesn’t appear with a single BJP seat for loksabha. He has allocated sufficient funds for improvising the infrastructure across Kerala”, she said. She revealed her worries over the 1921 slogan of the Mappila rebellion, as it is now used against the Indian constitution. The union finance minister also said that in Kerala, consent is being given to organizing a procession supporting the 1921 rebellion. “I do not know how the Government has permitted a procession in support of the 1921 rebellion, which was a Hindu genocide. The fundamentalists who attended the March also shouted slogans that were supposed to be used at the time of the genocide. It is shame on Pinarayi Government that they have given silent permission for all such activities here,” Sitharaman said.

She urged the Pinarayi government to answer the increasing numbers concerning Covid 19 cases. The center spent a lot but one-third of the country’s active cases from Kerala.”Dear CM please take care of your people during this pandemic”.She added that “we will fight to make the government understand that the current regime is supporting fundamentalists, Is it a duty of a citizen to question these atrocities? Shouldn’t these evil people who are conducting this intentional action to destroy the nation, be jailed?”

Earlier, Surendran’s Vijaya Yathra entered Ernakulam district on Sunday morning. It was accorded a warm reception at Muthakunnath at 9.30 am. after completing the reception meeting at North Paravur, Paravur and Tripunithura, the district tour was ended at the public meet held at Perumbavur before entering Idukki on Monday.