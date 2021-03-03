Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher for third day in a row

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher for third day in a row. The BSE Sensex settled 1,148 points or 2.28 per cent higher at 51,445. NSE Nifty surged 326 points or 2.19 per cent to settle at 15,246. All the 11 sector gauges, barring the index of auto shares, were trading higher in NSE.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, UPL, Hindalco, HDFC, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, SBI Life and Axis Bank.

The top losers in the market were Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL and Titan.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs. 2,223 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs. 854 crore