Strong earthquake measuring 6.2 hits

Mar 3, 2021, 05:34 pm IST

A strong earthquake has hit Greece. A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale has jolted central Greece on Wednesday. There were immediate reports of injuries or causalities. This was confirmed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The earthquake had an epicenter 22 kilometers  west-northwest of the town of Larissa. It  struck just after 12:15 p.m. local time.  The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighbouring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro. Numerous aftershocks were reported.

