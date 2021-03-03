Strong earthquake measuring 6.2 hits

A strong earthquake has hit Greece. A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale has jolted central Greece on Wednesday. There were immediate reports of injuries or causalities. This was confirmed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The earthquake had an epicenter 22 kilometers west-northwest of the town of Larissa. It struck just after 12:15 p.m. local time. The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighbouring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro. Numerous aftershocks were reported.