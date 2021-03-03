Summer is here!!! time to put away sweaters and catch up your flowy silhouettes

Hey! It’s summer.. Hope you have done with your sweaters and jackets. And now you are all set to wear the flowy silhouettes and over-sized t-shirts. Still confused of what to wear during this summer? Good that you reached the right place. Here are the summer choices of b-town celebs. Take a look…..

Hello and this is Ananya Panday experimenting with her fashion game. She is wearing a printed pants and a simple top. Looking great right?

Here comes Neeti Mohan. Obviously it’s summer, hot and she is mommy-to-be. Neeti is going for something flowy to put on. And it’s the perfect time to jump on the tye-die bandwagon.

Finally here is Sanjana Sanghi with her amazing look. Will her new look melt summer? Let’s see. If you are that girl who wants to keep it chill and funky, Abstract prints are all yours.