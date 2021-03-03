Swiss Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma enter second round

In Badminton, India’s Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma entered the second round of Swiss Open Badminton tournament at Basel.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated his compatriot Sameer Verma in the first round. Srikanth defeated Sameer Verma by 21-17, 18-21, 11-21. Sourabh, beat Switzerland’s Christian Kirchmayr 21-19, 21-18. Meanwhile, another Indian player H.S. Prannoy bowed out after a three-game defeat to Netherland’s Mark Caljouw. Prannoy lost to Caljouw 19-21, 21-9, 17-21.

Reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu kicks off her tournament later this evening against Turkish world No. 29 Neslihan Yigit while 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal faces Thailand’s Phittayapom Chaiwan.

Second-seeded doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play Scottish twin brothers Christopher and Matthew Grimley.