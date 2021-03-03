Temperatures rise in the state; State Disaster Management Authority with warning in various districts….

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has forecast a rise in temperature in various districts of the state tomorrow. The Disaster Management Authority has warned of possible heat wave in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

The alert also says that people should not be exposed to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. Always keep drinking water to prevent dehydration. Wear loose, light colored cotton clothing. Also use an umbrella or hat when going outside.