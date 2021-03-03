“The prime minister’s lectures set the tone of the NATION” ,But who writes all the speeches for the PM?

All of the prime minister’s speeches carry on data from various sources – party units, ministries, subject experts, associations of overseas Indians, and his crew. Modi’s lectures are a “collective achievement that still comes across as uniquely individual,” says social scientist Shiv Visvanathan, who has examined Modi’s emerging public vision.

PM delivers webinars on effective implementation of Budget provisions concerning financial assistance.PM gives an inaugural address at the 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games.PM speaks the 33rd convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University. This is how a normal day’s calendar listing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems like. Almost every day, he presents speeches at one place or the other. These span from political gatherings to launching events, to lecturing students, to joining in an international conference on a series of problems, among others.

The role of the speechwriter differs, depending on the leader’s oratorical skills – whether they savor public speaking or see it just as a work requirement. Modi, of course, is the former kind – even before he was formally announced the BJP’s candidate for PM, he gave his own amazing Independence Day address in 2013, saying the country would equate his talk with that of Manmohan Singh’s.

But who writes all these speeches for the prime minister? In the application to Right to Information (RTI), it was asked about names and the number of people who are included in developing PM Modi’s addresses for different events. It was also asked about the cost that is paid on this operation i.e. paying people for writing and developing the speeches. Responding to the RTI query, the Prime Minister’s Office did not reveal any information on the money paid on preparing the PM’s lectures. It said while data are received from different origins, the prime minister gives the ultimate frame to his speeches on his own.

“Depending upon the nature of the event, various individuals, officials, departments, entities, organizations, etc. provide inputs for PM’s speech and the speech is given final shape by the PM himself,” the PMO said in its response to the RTI inquiry. From the time of Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, each of the prime minister’s speeches receives information from different sources like party units, ministries, subject experts, and his/her team.

When it arrives in oratory skills, many regard Narendra Modi to be in the class of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Jawaharlal Nehru is supposed to have contributed a great amount of time writing his speeches, relying only hesitantly on others. How much time PM Modi personally devotes to providing final touches to his address is not apprehended, yet. Part performance, part literary effort, always a political tool – the prime minister’s lectures establish the nature of the government. And the unknown scribblers who performed a part may not get direct credit, but they know the value of their words.