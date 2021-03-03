The Supreme Court has ruled that a wife cannot be forced to live with her husband… Read more!!!

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that a wife is not a private property and therefore cannot be forced to live with her husband. A division bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta heard the petition filed by a Gorakhpur resident.

The young man has been living apart from his wife for the past few years. She had approached the family court with a complaint against her husband following the dowry abuse. Based on this, the court ordered to pay Rs 20,000 per month as alimony to the wife. But he questioned this and approached the court again.

He argued in the Allahabad High Court that he was willing to live with his wife and that if he was willing to live like that, he would not have to pay alimony under the Hindu Special Marriage Act. But the court rejected this argument. It was after this that he approached the Supreme Court. He asked the court to send the girl with him.

However, the Supreme Court opposed the youth’s argument. “What do you think. Is woman the private property to issue such orders? Is wife a private property to suggest to come with you? Wife is not the private property of the husband. Therefore, you cannot force them to live with you, ”the court said.