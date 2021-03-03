VK Sasikala says she is quitting public life… Read more!!!

DH Latest NewsDH NEWSTamil NaduLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Mar 3, 2021, 10:34 pm IST

Chennai: VK Sasikala says public life is coming to an end. Shashikala made this clear in a press release. AIADMK wants to unite with the workers in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Her nephew Dinakaran told TTV that Sasikala will definitely contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. It is noteworthy that Sasikala’s announcement came shortly after this. Sasikala, who was serving her sentence for corruption, was released from jail in January.

