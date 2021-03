“You have made this journey beautiful”; Virat Kohli thanked 100 million Instagram followers

Ahmedabad: India captain Virat Kohli has become the first cricketer to gain 100 million (10 crores) followers on Instagram. Kohli is also the first Asian player to achieve this feat. In the video shared on Instagram, ‘You made this journey beautiful. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the love. Thank you 100 million #instafam,’ said Kohli.

Football legends like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar already have 100 million followers. No one in cricket has achieved this. Kohli is also the fourth most followed athlete on Instagram. Cristiano has 26.5 million followers, Messi 18.6 million, and Neymar 14.7 million. Kohli, meanwhile, overtook Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Priyanka Chopra has 60 million followers and Deepika Padukone has 53.3 million followers. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 51.2 followers on Instagram.