On Wednesday, the country has executed anal COVID-19 swabs compulsory for all foreign travelers arriving in China. The government has declared that such tests provide a higher grade of exactness than other screening techniques for the virus, the Times UK reported.

As part of the latest travel demand, there will be examining centers in Beijing and Shanghai airports. Li Tongzeng, a respiratory illness medic, said the anal swabs are more useful because virus particles remain in fecal samples longer than they take in the nose or throat, state media reported. The move arrives after Japan urged China to prevent performing the exams on its citizens when they access the country because the swabs generate mental distress.

“Some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they received anal swab tests, which caused a great psychological pain,” Katsunobu Kato, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, though, kept the screenings as “science-based.”The tests are “following the changes in the epidemic situation as well as relevant laws and regulations,” he said.