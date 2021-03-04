‘Luck blesses Indian expat’: Indian expat win US dollar 1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle

Luck has once again blessed an Indian expat. An Indian expat has won 1 million US dollar in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise. Rahul Julka, a 53-year-old Indian based in Nigeria has won the prize. Rahul Julka who is a native of Mumbai has been trying his luck in the raffle for the last 14 years. He moved to Nigeria from Dubai in 2009.

Rahul Julka is the 177th Indian citizen to win 1 million US dollar since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of ticket buyers.

Ken Ikeda, a 40-year-old Japanese national based in Tokyo, won a Range Rover Sport HST 3.0 400HP; Hibri Hani Tsuruta, a 53-year-old Japanese national based in Abu Dhabi won a BMW S 100 R motorbike; and Noushad Theayeakandoth, a 37-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a BMW F 900 XR (Light White) motorbike.