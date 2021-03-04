Swiss Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram enter quarter finals

Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram enter quarter finals of Swiss Open Badminton Tournament.

Reigning women’s world champion Sindhu defeated Iris Wang of USA by 21-13, 21-14 to enter the last eight. Unseeded Ajay Jayaram beat third seed Rasmus Gemke of Denmark by 21-18, 17-21, 21-13 to reach the quarter-finals. World championships bronze medallist Sai Praneeth beat Spain’s Pablo Abian 21-12, 21-17 while Kidambi Srikanth defeated France’s Thomas Rouxel 21-10, 14-21, 21-14 to enter the quarter-finals.

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also entered quarterfinals. Meanwhile, top Indian players , Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and Lakshya Sen were bowed out of the tournament.