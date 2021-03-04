‘You need to change your pillow every two years’ Doctor’s tiktok video goes viral

Yes. we need to change many things often like the tooth brush, spectacles or anything that needs a change. But there are things we would like to stick onto, no matter how old they can be.

For instance, many are hesitant to change the position of their television or change the wall colour of their rooms. What about the pillows that we use? Do we ever change them? Sure we change the covers from time to time. But have we ever thought of changing the pillows!!!!

Well, here’s Dr. Karan Raj with his new TikTok video who says that we need to change the pillow every two years. Dr. Karan Raj, who is an NHS doctor, is a popular figure on TikTok. His videos on COVID-19 was received well by the social media audience. But this latest video on pillows is an eye-opener for those who are too attached to their pillows.

In his video, the doctor has urged people to change their pillows at least once every two years. This is because the stuff inside them gets riddled with bacteria, dust mites, and even worms that grow on sweat spots. However the video has been viewed over a million times. The medical revelations have left many netizens in shock and tension.

“You need to change your pillows at least every two years. The average person sheds about 4kg of skin every year. Most of that ends up on your bed or pillow – a feast for microscopic dust mites. A single dust mite has about 20 droppings each day, multiple that by the hundreds of mites living on your pillow” he says in the video. The doctor also talks about pillow stains, which are caused by oil and sweat. These stains can often result in the breeding of mould and bacteria.