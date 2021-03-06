Dollar smuggling case; Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan summoned by Customs Department

The Customs Department has issued a notice to Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in which he is been summoned to appear before it on March 12. The notice is in connection with the dollar smuggling case. The speaker is asked to be present before the Kochi officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The notice came after Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case made “shocking revelations” against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Speaker and some ministers. An affidavit submitted claimed that the smuggling of foreign currency was done at the instance of Vijayan and the Assembly Speaker with the help of the UAE Consulate.

“Swapna spoke with clarity about the smuggling of foreign currency at the instance of the Chief Minister and the Speaker with the help of the Consulate. She has also clearly stated about the improper and illegal activities of three ministers of the state cabinet and the Speaker” the affidavit read.