Emirates Airline announces important decision

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airline has announced an important decision. Emirates Airline has extended suspension of flights to Nigerian cities of Lagos and Abuja till March 20, 2021. Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate as per the normal schedule.

“In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until March 20, 2021. Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. “Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai),” Emirates said in a statement on its website.

On February 14, Emirates had announced suspension of flights to South Africa and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai until March 10, 2021.