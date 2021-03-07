Gulf country may exempt vaccinated people from institutional quarantine

A gulf country may soon exempt vaccinated people from mandatory institutional quarantine. Kuwait has decided this. Dr. Buthayna Al Mudhaf, the Undersecretary of General Health at the Ministry of Health in Kuwait has said this. The decision will be announced after studying the international studies.

At present, all visitors arriving in Kuwait must undergo a seven-days of mandatory quarantine in a hotel at their own expense. Only, Kuwaiti students studying abroad, Kuwaiti patients undergoing medical treatment abroad and their companions, members of the diplomatic core and health workers are exempted form this.

Kuwait began its vaccination campaign on December 24 and is currently administrating the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.