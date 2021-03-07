International Women’s Day; around 40,000 women to join Delhi morcha

Ahead of the International Women’s Day, nearly 40,000 women protesters are set to join the Delhi morcha from different parts of Punjab. The confirmation regarding participation of women in morcha came from farmers’ unions.

Tractor marches are again being organised in most of districts of Punjab to ensure maximum participation. In Barnala, most of the tractors were driven by women on Friday, while in Bathinda, it was a mix of men and women driving the tractors.

“A number of women are busy with their children because of their final exams and hence, a number of them will return to Punjab on March 9 while few others will stay back. Hundreds of women will be going from Mansa on Sunday morning,” said Balbir Kaur, state committee member of the women’s wing of BKU (Dakaunda). Among all farm organisations, BKU (Ugrahan) has the largest women’s wing.

“They will leave by 500 buses, 600 mini-buses, 115 trucks/ canters and 200 small vehicles on Sunday morning. Thousands will reach Tikri border the same night so as to be part of women’s day celebrations” Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan) said. The leaders added that the programmes will be run mostly by women.