6 killed, 3 injured as wall of school collapses

In a tragic incident, at least 6 labourers lost their lives and 3 others were injured as a wall of a school collapsed on them. The accident took place Chandi Tola area under Maheshkhunt police station in Khagaria district in Bihar on Monday.

The wall collapsed during the construction of a drain near a primary school. A JCB machine was being used for excavation near the wall of the school. The wall of the school was damaged due to the excavation and it collapsed trapping labourers working at the site. The injured were rushed to a local hospital.