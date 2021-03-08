‘How dark would be the son?’ Meghan shares Royals’ concerns over Archie’s skin tone

Meghan Markle opens up in a sensational interview broadcast about the concerns of British Royal Family over how dark her son’s skin would be. Markle, an African American, says her husband Prince Harry revealed his family’s thoughts over Archie’s skin tone and the security he would be entitled to, ahead of his birth on May 6, 2019.

”In those months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told interviewer Oprah Winfrey.

The couple during the tell-all interview, also revealed their second child’s gender. “It’s a girl,” they shared the good news with a smile.